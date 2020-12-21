The Mandalorian Darksaber Force FX Elite Lightsaber Replica Arrives Today

If you've been wondering when Hasbro would finally deliver a high-end, Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber based on the Darksaber featured in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, today is the day. We thought they might release it after the Season 1 finale when it was revealed in the hands of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), but it makes even more sense after the events of the Season 2 finale (spoilers!).

The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber is based on the weapon featured in the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, and it is touted as "the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet". Features include power-up, power-down, and motion sensor-controlled idle hum and battle clash effects inspired by The Mandalorian series.

It also features progressive ignition, a molten tip effect, light-up hilt, and the first-ever white LED blade edge in the Force FX Elite Lightsaber series. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Pre-orders for the Force FX Darksaber will be live starting today, December 21st at 1pm PST / 4pm EST for $249.99. You will be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth at that time. It will probably turn up here at Amazon as well (link will be updated after launch). You'll also find previously announced Force FX lightsabers including the recently launched Ahsoka Tano model here at Entertainment Earth.

The Force FX Darksaber requires 1 rechargeable 3.7V 1500mAH LiPo battery, which is included. A barrel plug, hex key tool, stand, and USB charging cord are also in the box.

Note that Hasbro did release inexpensive Darksaber toy for kids after The Mandalorian debut that you can reserve on backorder here Entertainment Earth for $29.99. It also features sound effects.

In The Mandalorian and Star Wars animated series, The Darksaber is a unique lightsaber that's associated with the Mandalorians. Whoever wields the weapon can lay claim to the Mandalorian throne, which will certainly complicate the life of the current owner in Season 3 (spoilers!)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming all of Season 2 on Disney Plus. Hasbro's Darksaber release is part of the ninth and final week of Disney's Mando Mondays program. You can check out all of The Mandalorian merch released for Mando Mondays events right here via our master list.

