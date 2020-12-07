Mando Mondays Week 7: A Bounty of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Merch

Disney's Mando Mondays weekly event is now into its seventh week with the installment for December 7th, and another bounty of new toys, collectibles, books, and more are on the way that celebrate the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Below you'll find details on the release schedule, what to expect, and where all of the new products will be available. You'll also find a breakdown of the best items from previous Mando Mondays events, along with the new items from week 6 when they become available.

Mando Mondays Release Dates and Times

Mando Mondays events will occur each week through December 21st. The seventh wave of Mando Mondays products will debut today, December 7th at around 10am PST (1pm EST) with pre-orders going live at 1pm PST (4pm EST).

Mando Mondays: What to Expect

New Hasbro Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, Baby Yoda plush, and Funko Pops are, not surprisingly, a staple of most Mando Mondays events. However, now that Season 2 of The Mandalorian is in full swing on Disney+, we are starting o see more products that focus on plot points from S2 episodes - like this Funko Pop based on Baby Yoda's unsettling new favorite snack.

Where Will the Mando Mondays Merch Be on Sale?

Mando Mondays toys, collectibles, clothing, games and more will be available via the retailers below. Note that many of the upcoming Mando Mondays items will be retailer exclusives.

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 1:

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 2:

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 3:

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 4:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is live on Disney+ now. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 5:

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 6:

Mando Mondays Featured Products Week 7:

