New Star Wars Retro Collection The Mandalorian Figures Include Baby Yoda

Disney's first proper Mando Mondays event celebrating the upcoming second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is in full swing, and Hasbro is all over it with collection of new Retro Collection releases that include The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuiil, Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, and, of course, The Child (aka Baby Yoda). Baby Yoda even comes in the pram with a frog snack!

Hasbro's Retro Collection line of figures first debuted at Toy Fair in 2019. The figures are based on classic Kenner toys from the late '70s, and new characters from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian are fair game. Each 3.75-inch figure features a vintage design, 6-points of articulation, blasters and other accessories, and a 6-inch x 9-inch classic cardback with a distressed look.

Pre-orders for the Retro Collection Star Wars: The Mandalorian figures will be available via the following retailers starting at 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, October 26th. Links will be inactive until that time. You can take a closer look at each figure in the gallery below.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on October 30th. You can check out the latest trailer here.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," series creator Jon Favreau said of The Mandalorian's sophomore outing during a recent interview. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show."

Producer Dave Filoni added, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

