Star Wars: The Mandalorian New Season 2 Trailer Released

The wait for new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is almost over! After what feels like an eternity, the highly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian is finally on its way to Disney+. The first new episode of The Mandalorian since December arrives on October 30th, and Lucasfilm has given fans of the series very little information or footage ahead of its debut. Fortunately, that changed on Monday night with the release of the latest teaser for Season 2.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced over the weekend that the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 would air during ESPN's Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. As promised, the trailer arrived, offering up brand new footage from the all-new season. You can watch the trailer in the video above!

Of course, as has become custom with virtually anything Star Wars-related, the trailer doesn't offer any firm details about the story of Season 2. The first installment of The Mandalorian was filled with secrets that were somehow kept until the show was released, much to the surprise of many fans. It seems as though Season 2 will have just as many twists and turns in store.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2 below.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

As many fans already know, we might be seeing a whole slew of Star Wars characters in the second season of The Mandalorian when it arrives next month, but none of their appearances have been confirmed just yet. The only glimpse of a new character in the trailer was of a mysterious, hooded figure played by Sahsa Banks. We do know, however, that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play an even bigger role in the series, after revealing in the Season 1 finale that he possessed the Darksaber.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

