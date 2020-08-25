Here's How to Get the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vinyl Soundtrack Box Set

Ludwig Göransson's amazing score for the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ is about to be released on vinyl in an 8XLP box set that features equally amazing original artwork by Paul Mann for each episode in the series. However, only 3,500 units will be up for grabs worldwide. If you want to add it to your collection, here's what you need to know...

The limited edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season One box set features music from all eight episodes pressed on individual 180 gram vinyl discs. Each of these discs comes in a sleeve with Paul Mann artwork that's housed in a heavy-duty slipcase with a Beskar steel design adorned with adorned with Mando's mudhorn Signet. You can take a closer look at the artwork in the gallery below.

Pre-orders for the 3,500 available units will be live here at Mondo.com for $200 beginning Wednesday, August 26th, at 10am PST (1pm EST). Shipping is slated for November. This is a one-time pressing, so if you miss out you'll have to spend even more here on eBay.

Mondo had this to say about Ludwig Göransson:

"It's no longer a secret that Ludwig Göransson is the most talented and exciting person working in film and television music right now. But what goes unspoken is his chameleon-like ability to play within multiple genres, even within single cues of his songwriting for the screen."

"His music for films like CREED and BLACK PANTHER showcase not only his collaborative nature, but also his relationship to pop and hip hop, as well as blending untraditional instrumentation with traditional orchestras. His score for The Mandalorian is similarly masterful in its ability to be wildly experimental while never feeling out of place - like a synth spaghetti western score that feels inspired in equal parts to Ennio Morricone, John Williams. and Hans Zimmer, while also never feeling like a pastiche. We are honored to be the home for this complete score."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.