Star Wars: The Mandalorian Beskar Steel Phone Cases Are Available Now

The Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian is a merchandising gold mine, though Disney has been slow to take advantage of it. The Baby Yoda delay is the most glaring issue, but it isn’t the only missed opportunity. For example, fans have been clamoring for Beskar steel (aka Mandalorian steel) iPhone and Android cases. The steel is worn as armor by Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian character, melted down from ingots offered by The Client (Werner Herzog). Beskar steel is legendary for being one of the toughest and rarest metals in the galaxy.

Naturally, when there’s a high demand for merchandise but no official options, unofficial options swoop in to fill the void. Such is the case here, with numerous listings popping up for both iPhones and Samsung devices on Redbubble. The prices are affordable ($21-$25) and based on the product images, they look pretty fantastic. Note that the pattern is also available on everything from shower curtains to bed comforters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t Geeks Are Sexy]