Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Adds a Jedi: Fallen Order Deal

The newly released Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set includes all 9 films in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital plus a kitchen sink of bonus content on a grand total of 27-discs. A delightful tribute letter from Mark Hamill is included for good measure and the whole thing is wrapped up in packaging adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art. Now a deal on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been added as a bonus.

First off, the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set is a Best Buy exclusive that you can order here for $249.99. If you click on the “Hot Offer: Save $30 on Game With Movie” link underneath the price you’ll be given the option of adding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC for $29.99, which is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen for the hit game. The offer could be removed at any time, so take advantage of it while you can.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can check out more coverage about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right here. An official description of the game can be found below.

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films.

Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.”

