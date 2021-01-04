Suit Up With New Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pops

Fresh off earning a Comicbook.com Game of the Year nod, Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 got a big wave of new Funko Pop figures based on suit designs that can be unlocked in the game. The new wave of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pop suits include the following:

Bodega Cat Suit

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

2020 Suit

Winter Suit

Programmable Suit

Advanced Tech Suit

Purple Rein Suit

Crimson Cowl Suit

These new Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pop figures follow the release of the T.R.A.C.K Suit and Classic Suit (with unmasked Miles Chase) Pops that launched back in November. Pre-orders for the entire wave are available here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 with shipping slated for April.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a follow up to Insomniac Games hugely successful Marvel's Spider-Man game from 2018. Our own Nick Valdez had this to say about the title in his Game of the Year review:

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a game of the year for not only what it manages to accomplish with Miles as a character, but what it does to the Spider-Man formula overall. It shows that Marvel's Spider-Man wasn't a fluke, and there's definitely a way to keep the fun of that initial experience growing and evolving with each new entry. It's a great debut entry for a Spider-Man who viewed himself as small, and now it's a lead into a much larger experience following a much more confident version of the Miles we have come to love."

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on the PS4 and PS5. You can check out our complete coverage of the game right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.