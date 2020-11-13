Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First Funko Pops

Insomniac Games wildly popular Marvel's Spider-Man game recently got a follow-up entitled Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 4 and the newly released PS5. The game is poised to be one of the hottest of the 2020 holiday season, so it's no surprise that Funko released Pop figures for the launch.

The Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pop figures feature Miles in his classic suit and Miles in his Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic Suit, aka T.R.A.C.K. Suit. It's an original suit designed by comic book artist Javier Garrón and was available in the Launch Edition Pre-order Pack for the game.

Pre-orders for both figures are available here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99. Note that rare Chase versions of an unmasked Miles will ship randomly with the classic suit version.

If you haven't picked up Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales yet, our review might light a fire under you - especially if you were lucky enough to score a PS5. If you're a big Disney fan, you might want to consider getting it direct because it comes with a free DIsney+ 1-year anniversary collectible key for a limited time.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available in the United States and will launch on November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

