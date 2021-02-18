ThunderCats Ultimates Lion-O, Mumm-Ra, and Panthro Figures Return for the Thundertank

Earlier this month, Super7 revealed their highly anticipated ThunderTank vehicle, which is something that '80s kids could only imagine in their wildest dreams. It can hold up to six 7-inch ThunderCats Ultimates action figures, including Lion-O, Panthro, and Mumm-Ra, which are being re-released specifically for the ThunderTank launch.

At the time of writing, you can reserve the Super7 ThunderCats Ultimates Thundertank vehicle right here at Entertainment Earth for a whopping $449.99 with free shipping in the US. The Lion-O, Panthro, and Mumm-Ra with Ma-Mutt figures are also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 to $59.99. In that link you'll find additional ThunderCats Ultimates figures that are available to order.

The ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank measures 27-inches long and 17-inches wide when fully assembled. Additional features include a cartoon accurate deco, opening cargo bay doors, an articulated jaw, glowing eyes, rolling tank treads and wheels with steel axels, swappable armored and clear windshields for battle and aquatic modes, and a removable swiveling turret.

Keep in mind that Super7 only produces their collectibles in limited runs. So, if you miss out on the ThunderCats Ultimates Thundertank at $449.99, you'll probably have to pay twice as much or more in the aftermarket. Super7's massive Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain playset is a perfect example. It originally sold for $600, but prices on eBay are currently in the $1200 to $1300 range before shipping fees. The ThunderCats Ultimates figures were brought back for another limited run, but they will be retired once again when the Thundertank pre-order period closes.

In other words, if you think you're going to regret missing out on the Super7 ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank when it was available in pre-order, pull the trigger on it now. If you're still not convinced, the pictures of this beauty in the gallery below will probably put you over the top.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.