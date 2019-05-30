Last Chance to Order the Massive Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain Playset

Super7 has confirmed that their supermassive 36″ x 48″ Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain Playset has been fully funded, and all pre-orders will be fulfilled. However, the May 31st cutoff date for those pre-orders is still in effect, so this is your last chance to reserve one. That having been said, here’s the deal…

The most affordable place to grab one in the U.S. appears to be right here at Entertainment Earth where it runs for the standard $599.99 plus shipping costs – which should be cheaper than the the flat $150 shipping fee that triggers when you order directly from Super7. Yes, that’s stupid expensive, but wait until you see the aftermarket prices. Interested parties definitely need to grab this now. Features of the set are outlined below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Masters of the Universe Classics Snake Mountain Playset measures a whopping 36-inches high and 48-inches wide when opened. Features include: “demon with moveable jaw, narrow bridge of red hot lava falls, functioning trap door, real chains to shackle Skeletor’s enemies, break-away wall secret entrance, Skeletor’s table and bone throne, and Horrifying dungeon creatures.”

If the Snake Mountain Playset is too rich for your blood, here’s your consolation prize. The new Mega Construx Probuilder Masters of the Universe Castle Greyskull set includes a whopping 3,600 pieces and details like working weapons, launchers, an elevator, and a drawbridge that opens and closes. It also includes six micro action figures of He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, Teela, Beast Man, and the Sorceress.

The Mega Construx Castle Greyskull playset is available to order from Walmart for $249.99 with free 2-day shipping. It’s also available to pre-order on sites like Amazon and Entertainment Earth, but Walmart has an exclusive one month lead time on the shipping. So, if you want to get your hands on the set right now, Walmart is the way to go.

If you are unfamiliar, Mega Construx is a new sibling brand of Mattel’s Mega Blocks that caters to older kids, adults, and collectors. They are very similar to LEGO, though one difference is that Mega Construx includes more realistic, articulated figures. The official description for the set reads:

“Castle Grayskull was built to protect an unknown source of power – and now you can too! Discover all of Grayskull’s mysteries when you assemble more than 3,600 pieces to recreate this authentically-detailed and completely faithful castle. Grayskull opens wide to reveal working weapons and launchers, a throne room with surprises, working elevator, and drawbridge that opens and closes. This collectors set also includes 6 micro action figures: He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms, Teela, Beast Man, and the exclusive Sorceress!​”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.