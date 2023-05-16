Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Minimates Coming From Diamond Select Toys (Exclusive)

Diamond Select Toys will release a Minimates box set featuring characters from IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, ComicBook.com can report exclusively. Based on a previously-unpublished story idea by Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, The Last Ronin stormed into comic shops in 2020, earning critical acclaim and becoming a huge seller. The story is by Eastman, Laird, Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn with art from Kuhn and Ben Bates. The series is not part of the IDW Publishing TMNT continuity, but takes place in its own stand-alone timeline, where a new series titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years launched this year.

"The foundation and evolution of the story that would become The Last Ronin took 30 years to naturally and organically arrive at the proper place to be told. That time is now," Eastman said when the series was first announced. "Buckle up, TMNT fans — it's going to be one hell of a ride."

"As much as The Last Ronin is a love letter to past TMNT iterations — from Mirage to IDW, and everything in between — it's also a love letter to the millions of folks who continue to cherish this ageless property in all its diverse forms and renditions," Tom Waltz, who partnered with Eastman on the story and script, said at the time. "At its core, TMNT is always about family first… both in the fictional stories being told and the real-life engagement between the creators and the amazing fans who support them. The Last Ronin is no exception."

The minimates box set features April O'Neil and her daughter Casey Marie Jones, along with Oroku Hiroto (the son of Shreder) and, of course, the Last Ronin himself. You can check out the official photo and product description below.

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

TMNT Minimates Last Ronin Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! In the future, three of the Ninja Turtles are dead. Who has survived, and what has become of him? In this all-new Minimates box set, the Last Ronin teams up with April O'Neil and her daughter Casey Marie Jones to take on the forces of the Shredder's son, Oroku Hiroto. Each 2-inch Minimate features multiple points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts and accessories. All four come packaged in a full-color window box with a fifth panel flap. Designed by Barry Bradfield!

Box Set SRP: $35.00

Shipping Winter 2023-24

Pre-orders open Friday, May 19 at Diamondselecttoys.com

Here's the official synopsis for the story:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes place in a future New York City far different from the one we know today, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. An epic five-part miniseries, The Last Ronin is based on an unpublished 1987 story concept by Eastman and Laird, with script by Waltz, layouts by Eastman, pencils and inks by Esau and Isaac Escorza, colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, letters by Shawn Lee, and edits by Bobby Curnow. Each issue is oversized at 7" x 11" and 48 pages in length.