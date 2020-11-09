The Fall Guys Ugly Sweater is a Holiday Knockout

Developer Mediatonic has partnered with Numskull Designs to develop the first ugly holiday sweater based on the wildly popular game Fall Guys! Though, we have to say that it's actually pretty far from ugly with its bright, cheerful colors.

The Fall Guys ugly Christmas sweater is 100% knitted and features a design that's loaded with Fall Guys (some with crowns), arrows, and obstacles. Indeed, failure isn't even an option when wearing this sweater. You're pretty much guaranteed to emerge victorious in life whenever you wear it, which is why we suggest doing so past the holidays. The design doesn't even seem holiday specific.

If you want to grab one, the Fall Guys ugly sweater is available to pre-order here at GeekStore (exclusive) for only $34.99 in unisex sizes 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL (US). Shipping is slated for November.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, with a new Lil Yeety drop slated for this week. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

For those who are unfamiliar:

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official pitch of the game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.