The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Collection Unveiled at Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas hit theaters in October 1993, which means that this fan-favorite film will be turning 30. When a Disney movie hits a milestone like that, they pull out all of the stops to celebrate. So far we've seen some spectacular merch drops like the first The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K Blu-ray, a collection of Funko Pops, a 13-foot animated Jack Skellington Halloween decoration, and this new fashion collection at Hot Topic.

Hot Topic's already extensive catalog of The Nightmare Before Christmas merch now includes new hoodies, button-up shirts, dresses and tops from their Her Universe / Out Universe brand. You can shop the entire collection right here at Hot Topic (plus size options are available). Note that all of the new items are 20% off using the code HTDEAL at checkout while the sale lasts. A breakdown of the new items in the collection can be found below.

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Stripe Girls Twofer Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "This The Nightmare Before Christmas twofer hoodie is perfect for bringing the Halloween spirit to Christmas Town! It has an oversized fit and features printed bones and black and orange striped detailing on the sleeves. Comes with Jack's face printed at the chest and contrast orange stitching throughout. Complete with a drawstring hood, front zipper with O-ring pull and kangaroo pockets."

Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Pumpkin Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "Featuring a print of our man, Jack, holding a jack-o'-lantern at the chest, plus "The pumpkin king" and Halloween icons printed down the sleeves. Comes with contrast orange stitching throughout, a drawstring hood and kangaroo pouch."

Our Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Face Woven Button-Up - See at Hot Topic: Features an allover print of Jack Skellington's face.

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Flocked Icons Long-Sleeve Dress – See at Hot Topic: "This frightfully fun piece features an allover orange, flocked design depicting Jack's face, Zero and pumpkins. Comes with a contrast orange pointed collar, velvet lace-up detailing at the bust and side seam pockets."

Her Universe The Nightmare Before Christmas Spiderweb Girls Top – See at Hot Topic: "This top has a fitted, skimmer silhouette and features an orange contrast panel down the center with a spiderweb mesh overlay. Comes with embroidered detailing of Jack Skellington's face and filigree along the neckline. Complete with puff sleeves."

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Disney+.