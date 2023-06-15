The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Add Scented Pumpkin King Exclusive
Unfortunately, Funko's annual halfway to Halloween 'Funkoween' event was cancelled this year, but some of the Pop figures that would have undoubtedly been released have trickled out in recent weeks. This includes exclusive Gremlins and Carrie black light Funko Pops and these Corpse Bride and trick or treat Disney Funko Pops. Odds are it would have also included this The Nightmare Before Christmas wave, because no Funkoween event would have been complete without NBX. However, this collection is special in that they are designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film, which hit theaters way back in October 1993. UPDATE: Exclusive Pumpkin King added and it's pumpkin spice-scented!
As is generally the case for a Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop release, there are loads of new figures to add to your collection. A breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. If you go with Entertainment Earth, keep in mind that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King (Pumpkin Spice Scented) Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Christmas Town Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack with Halloween Door Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington (Lab) Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Sally with Gravestone Deluxe Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington with Gravestone Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington Pocket Pop Keychain – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- NBX 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Pocket Pop Keychain – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
