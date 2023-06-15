The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Funko Pops Add Scented Pumpkin King Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unfortunately, Funko's annual halfway to Halloween 'Funkoween' event was cancelled this year, but some of the Pop figures that would have undoubtedly been released have trickled out in recent weeks. This includes exclusive Gremlins and Carrie black light Funko Pops and these Corpse Bride and trick or treat Disney Funko Pops. Odds are it would have also included this The Nightmare Before Christmas wave, because no Funkoween event would have been complete without NBX. However, this collection is special in that they are designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film, which hit theaters way back in October 1993. UPDATE: Exclusive Pumpkin King added and it's pumpkin spice-scented!

As is generally the case for a Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop release, there are loads of new figures to add to your collection. A breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. If you go with Entertainment Earth, keep in mind that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

While rumors regarding a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas have swirled for years, there has been no confirmation thus far. However, Tim Burton fans have Beetlejuice 2 to look forward to. Star Michael Keaton recently spoke with Empire about the film's use of practical effects.

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton shared. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."