The Home Depot Adds Jack Skellington, Marsh Monster, and More to Ghoulish Giants Lineup

Halloween fans have known for years that The Home Depot was a go-to destination when it came to decorating your home for All Hallow's Eve, but recent years have seen them push their efforts to new heights, both literally and figuratively. Back in 2020, The Home Depot unleashed their 12-foot Giant Skeleton, with the impressive size and design of the decoration taking social media by storm, which has seen the brand not only embrace the love of this "Skelly," but also debut other towering figures that are just as eye-catching as the original figure. This year is no different, as The Home Depot has unleashed full details on all of their Halloween offerings, which includes figures like the Marsh Monster, Boogeyman, and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas joining the Ghoulish Giants lineup. You can head to The Home Depot now to see the full lineup.

Between The Home Depot's Grave & Bones and Dead Water collections, they have managed to deliver decorations that are both frightening and whimsical, allowing anyone to transform their home into an otherworldly destination.

The show-stopping figures, however, are the decorations in their Ghoulish Giants slate, which you can see below. You can head to The Home Depot now to shop their Halloween collection.