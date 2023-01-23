Seinfeld Little People Collector Set Is On Sale Now

Fisher-Price has added the legendary comedy series Seinfeld to their line of Little People figures! This adorable collection includes Jerry Seinfeld holding a microphone, Cosmo Kramer holding a chicken leg from Kenny Rogers Roasters, Elaine Benes, and George Costanza holding a chocolate éclair a la trash. You can order one starting today, January 23rd here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+) and here on Amazon for $24.99.

Fisher-Price's Little People collection is designed for children, but it says "ages 1-101" right on the box (sorry 102 year-olds!). Indeed, we can see adult fans of the show enjoying these figures on their desk at work, and they'll take up less space than Funko Pops and LEGO sets. The even extended the fun to the packaging, as it is loaded with Easter eggs for fans to find. Some examples include a questionable coffee table, the Urban Sombrero, and the iconic puffy shirt.

The Seinfeld Little People set follows the a similar set based on The Office which included Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note. You can order a set here on Amazon for only $17.84 (29% off) at the time of writing.

You can revisit all 9 seasons of Seinfeld on Netflix. The Office is currently streaming on Peacock. Hopefully, a Little People set based on the iconic Friends TV series isn't far off.