Seinfeld Funko Pop Launch: Here's Where to Get All of the Pop Figures

Jerry Seinfeld's iconic NBC sitcom ran for 9 seasons between 1989 and 1998, and it is widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all-time. Given that Funko's mission is to cover every corner of pop-culture in Pop figures, the Seinfeld-sized hole in their collection was especially notable. However, Funko has made up for this in a big way with what it shaping up to be the largest launch for any single franchise in Funko's history.

Funko debuted a large portion of the Seinfeld collection this week, and you can expect to see Pop figures featuring Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, George, the Soup Nazi (Yev Kassem), and more. There will also be Mini Moments playsets, t-shirts, keychains, Loungefly backpacks and a party game. The first pre-orders for this wave went live on the morning of, March 16th, and there's a good chance that we'll get more throughout the day.

Indeed, it appears that Funko is planning to make a mega event out of the launch. We will be keeping track of all the new Seinfeld Funko Pop releases in the gallery below, complete with pre-order links. The list will update as new products are added.

If you want to get right down to it, note that most, if not all, of the Seinfeld Funko Pop pre-orders will be available throughout the day (or in some cases early tomorrow) via the following links. Keep checking back as new Seinfeld releases could drop at any time.

Wave 1: Seinfeld Mini Moments Diorama Playsets - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / The wave includes the following:

Jerry's Apartment - George

Jerry's Apartment - Jerry

Jerry's Apartment - Kramer

Jerry's Apartment - Newman

Jerry's Apartment - Elaine

Jerry's Apartment - Uncle Leo

