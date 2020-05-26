The Office Little People Figure Set Gets Kids Started Early

Fisher-Price has added the legendary comedy series The Office to their line of Little People figures! This adorable collection includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note.

Fisher-Price's Little People collection is designed for children, but it says "ages 1-101" right on the box (sorry 102 year-olds!). Indeed, we can see adult fans of the show enjoying these figures on their desk at work, and they'll take up less space than The Office Funko Pops. If you do have kids, the Little People figures are a great way to get them hooked on the show early - they'll pair nicely with The Office children's book that went live on Amazon recently.

The Office Figure Set by Little People is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for July. While you're there, you might want to pick up another bit of new family-friendly The Office-related merch...

The classic UNO card game from Mattel is getting a makeover that's based on NBC's iconic comedy series The Office! Indeed, you can avoid work like a true Dunder Mifflin employee by joining Michael, Jim, Pam, and Dwight in a version of UNO that highlights scenes from the show and includes Kevin's Famous Chili rule. Naturally, this involves dropping all of the cards that you worked so hard to prepare.

The Office version of UNO is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $5.99 with shipping slated for July.

The Office first debuted on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons, ending its run in 2013 after 201 episodes. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix where it has gained a whole new following of fans. The series will remain on Netflix through the end of 2020 and then, in 2021 will move to NBC Universal's upcoming Peacock streaming service. NBCU paid over $500 million in order to gain the streaming rights for the series.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.