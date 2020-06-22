The WWE Wrekkin' Slambulance Vehicle Is Pure Mayhem

Earlier today Mattel launched a WWE Mr. T Elite Collection SDCC exclusive figure, and it sold out in a matter of hours. That's the bad news. The good news is that Mattel followed that release up with the highly anticipated WWE Wrekkin' Slambulance vehicle - and it just might be the greatest toy ever made.

Recreate your own injured wrestler scenes at home with the Wrekkin' Slambulance! It features 8 breakaway pieces (side panels, doors, light panel, hood, top and a breakaway side) and a spring-loaded stretcher that flies out of the back when you press the "Wrekkn1" licence plate. Indeed, your action figures can continue brawling all the way to the hospital - or the morgue. Something tells us that the odds of surviving this ambulance ride are not very high.

The WWE Wrekkin' Slambulance vehicle is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with shipping slated for July. It's not an exclusive like the Mr. T figure, but the Slambulance was a huge hit at NY Toy Fair earlier this year. Odds are there will be sellouts on this one.

The WWE Wrekkin' Slambulance set joins Mattel's WWE Wrekkin' product line alongside the Performance Center playset, RAW Entrance Stage, Slam Mobile, action figures and more. Several of those items are also available to order here at Entertainment Earth.

From the official description:

"It's time to wrekk and roll with the WWE Slambulance! This vehicle features over 8 breakaway pieces for the ultimate wrekkin' action! Get the excitement rolling by wrekkin' the side panels, the doors, the bumper, light panel, hood, top and a breakaway side leading to the stretcher inside the vehicle! But wait! Kids can push the "chaos" button in the hood and the spring-loaded stretcher shoots out of the back of the Slambulance! Whoa! Place a WWE action figure (sold separately) on the stretcher for even more wrekkin' fun! The Slambulance vehicle is approximately 17 3/4-inches long x 8 3/4-inches tall x 7 1/4-in wide and has rolling wheels and 8+ wrekkin' parts. All pieces are designed to fit easily back into place!"

