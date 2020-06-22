The WWE Mr. T SDCC 2020 Exclusive Action Figure Has Entered the Ring

Last year, Mattel launched the WWE "Macho Man" Randy Savage Slim Jim Elite Collection action figure as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, and it sold out in minutes. That figure is pretty much impossible to top, but the WWE Mr. T Elite Collection figure for SDCC 2020 (now Comic-Con@Home) comes pretty close. The Mr. T figure will sell out quickly as well, so let's get right to the pre-order details...

The WWE Mr. T Elite Collection SDCC 2020 Action Figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that can be pre-ordered here for $29.99 starting at 9am PT (12pm ET) today, June 22nd. It will be "Page Not Found" until then. Features of the 6-inch figure include 25-points of articulation, the signature mohawk, enhanced facial detailing, an additional pair of hands, and spot on gold chains and camo jacket costume details. Mattel also went all out with the packaging, which was inspired by a retro wrestling poster. The inside cover includes images from Mr. T's Wrestlemania days and a gold chain design is featured on the back. You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

Mr. T is widely known for The A-Team and Rocky films of course, but he's also a WWE Hall of Famer that kicked off the first Wrestlemania in 1985 as Hulk Hogan's tag team partner. Needless to say, I pity the fool that will have to pay exorbitant prices for this figure on eBay after it sells out.

