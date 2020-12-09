Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Drops to Only $27

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is basically a perfect remaster of two iconic skateboarding games, and one of the most addicting gaming experiences of 2020. If you haven't picked it up yet, now would be a good time. The game is down to only $27 here at Walmart for the PS4 and here at Walmart for the Xbox One. You'll also be able to play these games on the disc-drive enabled PS5 and Xbox Series X. If we're lucky the game could get a next-gen upgrade at some point.

If Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 sells out at Walmart, keep tabs on Amazon to price match. The Collector's Edition is also back in stock for the PS4 and Xbox One here at Best Buy for the standard $99.99. It includes the game, Digital Deluxe Edition Content, and a limited edition full-size Birdhouse Skateboard deck with the iconic Falcon 2 design.

You can check out our full review of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 right here. We gave it a perfect score as it brings back everything we loved about the original games while keeping things fresh with new additions:

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a remake faithfully recreated from the ground up with the team at Vicarious Visions and Beenox working from the original core of the first two games. Surprisingly though, even with this dedication to the past spirit of the series' arcade gameplay, it all still feels incredibly fresh with smaller improvements, new additions, and more that taps into nostalgia without being weighed down by it."

