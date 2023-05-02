Transformers Legacy Evolution Titan Class Nemesis Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tranformers: Rise of the Beasts is headed to theaters on June 9th, but Hasbro's latest figure reveal in the Transformers Legacy Evolution lineup takes us back to the G1 cartoon with the Decepticon Nemesis, which is proper flagship-size at 23.5-inches tall in robot mode. That makes it the largest Decepticon toy ever produced and the first the ever Titan Class female character.

The Transformers Legacy Evolution Titan Decepticon Nemesis figure converts from ship to robot mode in 36 steps and includes a ship tower, 5 blaster accessories, and 4 Seeker micro figures that plug into ports in ship mode. The ship wings can also split apart to become blaster and axe accessories. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $199.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It's expected to arrive in August, and you won't be charged until that time.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.