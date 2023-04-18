Transformers Legacy Evolution Commander Armada Optimus Prime Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's Transformers Legacy Evolution Commander Armada Optimus Prime has been making the rounds on the internet in recent weeks, and it seems that most fans are super excited about this one. That's not surprising given how big and impressive this figure is. Optimus can transform into cab robot, super robot, truck, and battle station modes, so it's like two bots in one. It also includes a trailer, 2 dual-barrel blasters, ion cannon, and Matrix of Leadership accessory.

Of course, a Commander class figure isn't going to come cheap, but it appears that you'll get a lot of robot for your money here. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $89.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. It is expected to arrive in August / September and you won't be charged until that time. From the official description:

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Commander Class Armada Universe Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime leads as a force of wisdom and goodness, but shows his powerful battle capabilities when facing enemies. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of -- More Than Meets the Eye -- bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup. Converting figure goes from truck to robot to battle station, with lots of fun places in between. Includes 5 accessories."

Transformers Legacy Evolution Commander Armada Optimus Prime is based on the design that appeared in the 2002 Transformers: Armada anime. The 52-episode series is the first chapter in the Unicron trilogy that continues from Armada into Energon and Cybertron. In Transformers Armada, Optimus Prime and the Autobots step up to battle Megatron and the Decepticons for control of the Mini-cons, a lost race of power-enhancing Transformers, in a series full of valor, deception, and unexpected twists leading to an uneasy alliance to stop the threat of the evil Unicron.