Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Reveals New Autobots, Decepticons

Production on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been ongoing for some time now and an official photo of both the Autobots and Decepticons, all in car form, has been released online by star Anthony Ramos. Featuring a fresh look at Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, and Wheeljack, plus Scourge, Nightbird, and another vehicle. Nestled in-between the bots is director Steven Caple Jr. who seems to be having the time of his life. Not pictured however are any of the Maximals or Predacons, the animal Transformers that are set to appear in the movie marking their live-action debut. Check them out below!

“We wanted to give the audience a lot of new (elements),” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously said about the movie’s characters. “We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you’ve seen the other movies, you’re going to see villains you’ve never seen before and a lot of elements we’ve never done before.”

“We wanted to expand the universe, you have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons,” Caple Jr. added. “The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it’s something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I’ve done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren’t expecting, and the Terracons are that.”

In addition to incorporating the ’90s favorite series Beast Wars into the mix the new film will also be set in the 1990s, specifically 1994. The decision to move the film’s setting to the ’90s was largely to push its events beyond the Bumblebee movie but also not to run into the Michael Bay Transformers films which were set in the 2007 to present time.

“When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that’s a great era,” Caple Jr. said. “You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It’s, it’s rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there’s a certain energy to the nineties that I’m looking forward to capture. Like we’ve seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there’s a level of like realness that I could bring to it.”

Voice actor Peter Cullen will once again return to voice the character of Optimus Prime, joined by Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, the gorilla Transformer and leader of the Maximals.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.