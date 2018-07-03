Twinkie the Kid Will Last Forever as a Funko Pop

Contrary to the popular urban legend, Twinkies don’t have a limitless shelf life. However, the Hostess mascot known as Twinkie the Kid will likely survive the apocalypse as a Funko Pop figure. Unfortunately, he’ll taste terrible.

Indeed, Twinkie the Kid is the latest ad icon to get the Funko Pop figure treatment, and he’s all gussied up in a bandana, cowboy boots, and a 10-gallon hat that, sadly, isn’t filled with cream. You can pre-order the Hostess Twinkie the Kid Pop! Vinyl Figure #27 for your collection right here with shipping slated for October. This is a chase figure, so 1-in-6 Twinkie the Kid Funko Pops will have a retro look. Keep in mind that Funko ad icon Pop figures tend to be extremely popular, so reserve one of these while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Twinkie the Kid has been slinging delicious cream-filled snack cakes for decades, but in typical Twinkie fashion he doesn’t look a day over 20! This popular ad icon is getting the Pop! Vinyl treatment, spinning a lasso while sporting his characteristic bandana, 10-gallon hat and cowboy boots! Measuring approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, this Hostess Twinkie the Kid Pop! Vinyl Figure #27 comes packaged in a window display box.”

Twinkie the Kid follows the recently released Kellogg’s Sugar Smacks / Honey Smacks cereal mascot Dig ‘Em Frog in Funko Pop immortality. You can secure your own Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig ‘Em Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 right here while supplies last. The initial batch sold out, and the next shipment isn’t expected until October.

“Mmm! Pop! Vinyl Figures have never tasted so sweet! Salute those delicious breakfast puffs from your childhood with this Pop! as icon release. The Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig Em’ Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

Finally, did you know that the very first bobblehead ever manufactured by Funko was based on the burger chain advertising icon Bob’s Big Boy? Well, it’s been 20 years since that bobblehead was first released, so Funko decided to celebrate the occasion with a brand new Pop version!

You can grab the new Bob’s Big Boy Bob Pop figure complete with 20th anniversary packaging right here while supplies last. The figure is expected to ship out in September 2018. The only other Pop version of Bob’s Big Boy that Funko has released was a 2016 SDCC exclusive. These days, that figure can fetch well over $1000. From the official description:

“Take a trip down Funko memory lane! In honor of the 20th anniversary of Funko Bob’s Big Boy gets a new take on a vaulted Pop! Bob is now featured in a new pose – proudly displaying his iconic checkered overalls! Shown with the 20th anniversary sticker this Pop! Ad Icon is a must have for any Funko collector!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.