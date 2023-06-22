Unboxing The Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Promotional Crate

Despite the appearance of this crate, it does not contain the Ark of the Covenant (unless you count the pin from SalesOne). What we did find are some very cool products inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise – particularly Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, which hits theaters on June 30th. It's some of the best packaging that we've seen for an influencer promotion in quite some time, but let's grab the crowbar and take a peek inside.

Highlights from the Indiana Jones crate include a button up shirt from RSVLTS, a long-sleeve t-shirt from Heroes & Villains, a LEGO set based on The Last Crusade, and a new board game from Funko. Everything you need to recreate the crate can be found below followed by a gallery of images from the unboxing.

RSVLTS Indiana Jones "It's the Mileage" Shirt ($70) – See at RSVLTS / shopDisney: "Hop aboard the old timey plane and embark on a KUNUFLEX journey to the exotic locations visited by Indiana Jones – from Cairo to Shanghai to Venice (Ah, Venice) and more. Look out your window and you'll discover a treasure trove of Indy Easter eggs, like that famous king cobra, the monkey spy who had a bad date, and even Club Obi Wan. Just remember, don't trust anybody… especially not the guy who says, "Don't trust anybody."

Indiana Jones Icons of Adventure Long Sleeve Shirt ($42) – See at Heroes & Villains: "Indiana Jones – Professor of Archaeology, Expert on the Occult, and Obtainer of Rare Antiquities". The design also includes some tools of the trade.

LEGO Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase 77012 Building Set ($34.95) – See on Amazon and LEGO: The playset features a fighter plane with a propeller, 2 stud shooters and removable wings, plus a vintage convertible car with a chest in the back containing an umbrella and a pistol. The building set comes with 3 minifigures: Indiana Jones with his whip, his father Professor Henry Jones Sr. holding a diary, and a fighter pilot.

Indiana Jones Sands of Adventure Board Game ($29.99) – See at Target: "Time is running out! It's up to Indiana Jones and his friends to rescue the Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the wrong hands! Scour ancient Tanis to find the elusive relic, while building up your strength and resources. But beware—if the sand timer suddenly swings over, it triggers a race to survive! Battle the scheming Colonel Dietrich, the dangerous Major Toht, and the ruthless Dr. René Belloq to save the Ark!"

Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Zip Around Wallet ($40) – See on Amazon: "Rock a fashionable find you're sure to treasure! Make a stylish escape with our Loungefly Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Zip Around Wallet. The incredible moment when Indiana Jones runs from a boulder while clutching the Golden Idol plays out on the front of this accessory. This scene unfolds against a debossed background, for dramatic effect. On the back, you'll find an image of the Golden Idol. Inside, there are 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for displaying your ID. It's the perfect accessory for exploring fun new places—or turning everyday outings into memorable adventures."

Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark 24 Ounce Scenic Mug ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: "Have an adventurous Tiki kind of day! This highly detailed Indiana Jones and The Raiders Of The Lost Ark 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug features a wrap-around scenic design bursting with characters and imagery from some of Indiana Jones' most memorable moments, seen in the Indiana Jones and The Raiders Of The Lost Ark film. Featuring an array of characters and iconic elements as a 360-degree design. This creative and colorful mug stands approximately 8-inches tall, holding 24 ounces of your favorite beverage. This Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug is limited edition to only 500 pieces, so order yours today! Full color, open box packaging. Hand wash only. Not dishwasher safe."

Indiana Jones Adventure Awaits Today Musical 3D Pop-Up Card With Light ($9.99) – See on Amazon: "Musical pop-up greeting card features a three-dimensional, laser-cut design of the iconic scene from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" where Indiana Jones runs from a rolling boulder. Press the button to hear "The Raiders March" by composer John Williams and see the scene light up. Simply pull down on sides of card and push up base to pop it open and lock into place—no assembly required. When open for display, 3D pop-up card with designed base measures approx. 8.75" H. Perfect for birthday, congratulations and more."

Indiana Jones Indy Silhouette Crew Socks ($14.99) – See at Hallmark: "Show off your Indiana Jones fandom with these fun crew socks. Featuring an illustrated design of Indy in silhouette with his trademark fedora and whip, these socks in orange and brown hues will have you comfortable in an archeology class or out fighting bad guys and looking for lost treasures. One size fits most adult-sized feet."

Indiana Jones Hasbro and The Raiders of The Lost Ark Adventure Series Marion Ravenwood ($24.99) – See on Amazon: You can check out more of Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures here on Amazon.

Indiana Jones Ark of the Covenant, Brotherhood of the Cruciform, and Dial of Destiny Pins ($7.99) – See at Collector's Outpost. "Show off your love of Indiana Jones with this metal pin from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark! Made of glittering gold-toned metal, this pin features a rubber pin backing for a secure attachment to your favorite pin board, lanyard, backpack, hat, and more!"

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

The film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.