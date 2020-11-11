Walmart's Second Round of Black Friday 2020 Deals Begin Today

Walmart's second installment of proper Black Friday 2020 deals are kicking off today, November 11th. Indeed, the term "Black Friday" is less about a specific date this year than it is about distinguishing a retailer's best holiday deals over several weeks leading up to Christmas.

With that in mind, Walmart is rebranding their Black Friday offerings as "Deals for Days" events that take place across three events in November. Here's how it works:

Walmart Black Friday Deal Start Times

Walmart's first Deals for Days Black Friday event occurred on November 4th with a a second round of deals on November 7th. These deals have expired.

Walmart's second online Deals for Days Black Friday event begins online today, November 11 at 4pm PST (7pm EST) with a second batch of deals dropping online on Saturday, November 14 at 12am EST. You'll find all of the deals here at Walmart after the launch.

The final Walmart Deals for Days event takes place on Wednesday, November 25th at 7pm EST with new deals hitting at 12 am EST on the 27th.

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals: Sneak Peek

Top Deals for November 4th (EXPIRED):

Top Deals for November 7th (EXPIRED):

Top Deals for November 11th:

Top Deals for November 14th:

Walmart's Black Friday sneak peek deals for November 25th and November 27th haven't been revealed at the time of writing, so stay tuned for more. Note that retailers like Best Buy, and Amazon have also been running Black Friday deals on a continuous basis. You can shop Amazon's Holiday deals here and Best Buy's Black Friday deals here. Note that Best Buy is in the midst of a Treat Yourself Black Friday flash sale that runs through the end of the day today, November 11th. You can check out more details on that sale right here.

