Walmart+ Takes on Amazon Prime By Eliminating $35 Free Shipping Minimum

Walmart has announced a big upgrade to their Walmart+ subscription service that makes it much more competitive with Amazon Prime - the elimination of the $35 free shipping minimum. Starting on December 4th, you can get free next-day and two-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart regardless of the total in the cart. This does not include deliveries from Walmart stores - like groceries - which will still carry the minimum.

The Walmart+ subscription service is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 for a year with a free 15-day trial. Amazon Prime is priced at $12.99 per month or $119 for a year with a 30-day trial. While both offer free shipping on all items, Amazon packs in a lot more value with benefits like access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, exclusive deals at Whole Foods, and more.

Currently, additional benefits of a Walmart Plus membership include a savings on fuel at Walmart, Murphy, and Sam's Club stations. It also offers access to their Mobile Scan & Go service in the Walmart app that allows you to shop and checkout with your phone when visiting Walmart brick and mortar locations.

Again, Amazon Prime is a better deal that Walmart+ overall at this point, but if you don't use the added benefits of a Prime membership then the Walmart+ service might be more attractive with the lower yearly price. Walmart might have some advantages over Amazon Prime in certain categories as well. Groceries would probably be one of them - even with the $35 minimum. Amazon Fresh also carries a $35 minimum on orders.

You can sign up for a free-trial of Walmart+ right here. Again, the unlimited shipping perk doesn't go into effect until December 4th. Note that Walmart also has a Capital One credit card that earns 5% back on Walmart.com, 2% back in Walmart stores and fuel stations, and 1% back everywhere else. You can check out the card right here. This is the equivalent of Amazon's Prime Rewards card, which you can sign up for here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.