"Weird Al" Finally Gets His Chia Pet

The collectibles company NECA took over the Chia Pet brand back in 2018 with the goal of infusing the line with popular fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, and Rick and Morty. They even added classic "Weird Al" Yankovic to their lineup back in February. However, it didn't start showing up on fan's doorsteps until recently. As you'll see in the tweet below, even "Weird Al" had to wait for the "Weird Al" Chia Pet.

The "Weird Al" Yankovic Chia Pet is in stock here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. A listing is also live here on Amazon but it was sold out at the time of writing. When it arrives you can spread the seeds and, in only a few short weeks, your "Weird Al" Chia Pet will have a full head of '80s hair! While you wait, you can enjoy "Weird Al" with several interesting plant haircuts - like bald, crewcut, and more! Can you go on living without one?

Guess they’re finally in stock - look what just showed up in the mail! pic.twitter.com/4telS7vEFK — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 5, 2020

Additional Chia Pets released over the last few months have included the Baby Yoda Chia Pet, Doc Brown from Back to the Future and Jack Skellington from Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Back to the Future Chia Pet arrives at the perfect time with the franchise recently celebrating its 35th anniversary. Doc Brown was the obvious choice for the sculpt, and it's a pretty amusing likeness of Christopher Lloyd (it will be even better if you tease out the plant hair a bit). We only wish they could have based it on the Great Scott! meme with the goggles and shocked expression. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for October.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Chia Pet is a straightforward sculpt of Jack Skellington's head. It's painted too - a rarity for the line Jack with hair is a bit weird though. Something like a triple sculpt of Lock, Shock, and Barrel in a bathtub would have been great. Perhaps we'll get it someday. In the meantime, you can pre-order the Jack Skellington Chia Pet here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for October.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.