Baby Yoda Is Now a Chia Pet

Ever since NECA took over the iconic Chia Pet brand in 2018, the lineup of quirky planters has been given a pop culture makeover. Back in February it was Weird Al. For Star Wars Day May 4th it's The Child (aka Baby Yoda). That makes us wonder what a Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian-themed remake of Weird Al's "Yoda" song would sound like.

Getting back to Chia Pet Baby Yoda, the adorable little planter (the sculpt is actually pretty fantastic) is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for July. It features Baby Yoda in its little transport pod, which makes for a slightly unusual configuration for the plant. Then again, it works better than the actual Yoda Chia Pet.

In other Baby Yoda news, Hasbro recently unveiled a new edition of Monopoly that will allow you to move around the gameboard as Baby Yoda, where you will buy and sell Hideouts and Common Houses, and follow the actions on the Camtono cards and Bounty Puck cards.

Pre-orders for The Child / Baby Yoda Monopoly are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. The game Includes a board, 4 cardboard tokens with pawn stands, 18 Title Deed cards, 16 Bounty Puck cards, 16 Camtono cards, 32 plastic hideouts, 12 plastic common houses, 12 dice, money pack, and a game guide.

Die-hard Baby Yoda fans can keep tabs on the status of more of the hottest toys based on the galaxy's cutest character right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.