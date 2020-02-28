Wonder Woman 1984 McFarlane Toys Figures Have Launched

McFarlane Toys debuted two figures from the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 at New York Toy Fair this past weekend for their DC Multiverse line – Wonder Woman in her standard costume and Wonder Woman in her gold armor. Both figures stand at 7-inches tall and feature 22 points of articulation, a collectible art card, and accessories.

Pre-orders for the Wonder Woman figures are live now for $19.99 with shipping slated for May 26th – so you’ll have them in time for WW84 to hit theaters on June 5th. You can find the standard Wonder Woman figure and the Gold Armor figure at Walmart with free shipping. A full breakdown of features along with pre-order links for both figures can be found below.

Wonder Woman (See here at Walmart)

Wonder Woman figure is based off her likeness in the Wonder Woman 1984 movie

Wonder Woman’s accessories include a rolled up golden lasso of truth and unfurled golden lasso of truth

Included collectible art card with Wonder Woman 1984 artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Wonder Woman Golden Armor (See here at Walmart):

Wonder Woman Golden Armor figure is based off her likeness in the Wonder Woman 1984 movie

Wonder Woman Golden Armor’s accessories include detachable wings and flight stand

Included collectible art card with Wonder Woman 1984 artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

The McFarlane figures weren’t the only Wonder Woman 1984 toys to debut at Toy Fair this year. Funko went all out with their Pop figure collection – especially with regard to the golden armor. Pre-orders for those figures are also live here at Walmart. A breakdown of the exclusives in this wave can be found here.

Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. For more on Wonder Woman 1984, catch up on all of our previous coverage right here.

