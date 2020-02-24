Funko Toy Fair 2020 Exclusive Pop Figure Pre-Order Guide
When it comes to New York Toy Fair, Funko goes all out - and 2020 was no exception. Their slate of Pop figure releases for this year's show absolutely enormous. Hundreds of figures were unveiled, and you can catch up with everything you missed via our master list. However, if you're a collector that wants to go right after the exclusives, we have you covered.
Many of the retailer exclusives were slow to go up for order on Friday and Saturday, but most of them are up for grabs at the time of writing. A complete breakdown of these exclusives along with the retailers where they can be pre-ordered can be found below.
As for the rest of the Funko Pops from Toy Fair 2020, the standard releases can be ordered here at Walmart (best prices), here on Amazon, and here on Entertainment Earth.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
The Office
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: The Office!— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@theofficenbc @GameStop #the office #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #gamestop pic.twitter.com/ZEUNLGhkwe
Pre-order exclusives via:
- See at GameStop
- Funko Shop (N/A)
- Funko Speciality Series
The Boys
I'm proud to announce @TheBoysTV Pop! series as part of our Toy Fair New York 2020 reveals! #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/XoDoXCesLr pic.twitter.com/eIdZo3RN4g— Brian Mariotti (@brianmariotti) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Marvel's Avengers
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Pop! Games - Marvel's Avengers!https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@Marvel @PlayAvengers @Target @Walmart @amazon @BestBuy @MarvelGames #marvel #target #amazon #bestbuy #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #playavengers #reassemble #embraceyourpowers pic.twitter.com/kGc8NzkKJB— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
- See at Walmart (Outback Hulk - Not "Hulk Skeleton")
- See at Amazon
- Best Buy (N/A)
- See at Target
Pokemon
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Pokémon!https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@Pokemon #pokemon @Target #target #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/qC0txpDEmQ— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
- Target (No 10-inch Mewtwo, but there is a 10-inch Vulpix)
My Hero Academia
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: My Hero Academia!https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@MHAOfficial @HotTopic @amazon @GameStop #hottopic #amazon #gamestop #galatictoys #MHA #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/G0eJMvhGsJ— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Dragon Ball Super
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Dragon Ball Super! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@dragonballsuper #dbs #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/BINzZsQoEF— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
- See at Hot Topic
- BoxLunch
- See at GameStop
- See at Galactic Toys
- Funko Specialty Series
- See at Funimation
- See at Chalice Collectibles
Yu-Gi-Oh!
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Yu-Gi-Oh! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@Konami @GameStop @HotTopic #YuGiOh #konami #hottopic #gamestop #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/vDBcZ0MTWz— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Saint Seiya
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Saint Seiya! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@ToeiAnimation @BNBuzz #Toei #SaintSeiya #BarnesAndNoble #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/TWXCyNMk9T— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
- Barnes & Noble (N/A)
Inuyasha
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Inuyasha! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@VIZMedia @HotTopic @GameStop #inuyasha #vizmedia #hottopic #gamestop #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/D6NUPNgN5w— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Disney Villains
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Disney! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@disney @hottopic #disney #hottopic #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/pS5AUMwp4h— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusves via:
Marvel
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Marvel! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@marvel @PopInABox @EntEarth #marvel #popinabox #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/DKPWi8DOCv— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 21, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Wonder Woman 1984
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Wonder Woman 1984!https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a @WonderWomanFilm @warnerbros @DCComics @HotTopic @Walmart @BoxLunchGifts @Target @amazon @GalGadot @PattyJenks #WW84 #warnerbros #dc #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/3HnlW1wbOo— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Marvel Zombies
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Marvel Zombies! https://t.co/MJcTTxb64a@Marvel @Disney @HotTopic @EntEarth @GameStop @Walmart #marvel #disney #hottopic #entertainmentearth #gamestop #walmart #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #PopCandy pic.twitter.com/GhNkZzgGxl— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty and Friends!https://t.co/qj7UrV4k2S @sanrio @hellokitty @MHAOfficial @HotTopic @GameStop @BoxLunchGifts #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop #sanrio #hellokitty #MHA pic.twitter.com/hCvbHwkp5D— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
Hello Kitty x Team USA
Toy Fair New York 2020 Reveals: Pop! Sanrio - Hello Kitty x TEAM USA! https://t.co/vGb1WhIYnl @sanrio @hellokitty @Target #hellokitty #sanrio #target #FunkoTFNY #Funko #Pop #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/CJgdlZVIl1— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 22, 2020
Pre-order exclusives via:
- See at Target
- Funko Shop (N/A)
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!