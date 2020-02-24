Funko Toy Fair 2020 Exclusive Pop Figure Pre-Order Guide

When it comes to New York Toy Fair, Funko goes all out - and 2020 was no exception. Their slate of Pop figure releases for this year's show absolutely enormous. Hundreds of figures were unveiled, and you can catch up with everything you missed via our master list. However, if you're a collector that wants to go right after the exclusives, we have you covered.

Many of the retailer exclusives were slow to go up for order on Friday and Saturday, but most of them are up for grabs at the time of writing. A complete breakdown of these exclusives along with the retailers where they can be pre-ordered can be found below.

As for the rest of the Funko Pops from Toy Fair 2020, the standard releases can be ordered here at Walmart (best prices), here on Amazon, and here on Entertainment Earth.

