This Epic LEGO Marvel Skyline Set Is the Ultimate Display Piece for Comic Book Collectors

The bigger the fandom, the harder it is to capture everything that makes it great in a single collectible—which is why the new LEGO Marvel Skyline Set is so impressive. LEGO has a terrific selection of Marvel sets already, but I’m going to take a risk and say it: this is the best one yet.

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LEGO Marvel Skyline Set (1,261 pieces)

Releases January 1, 2027 | $99.99

Marvel’s history is rich with great characters and iconic locations, and you get all of that in this set. Some of the most memorable superhero hubs are here, including the Wakandan Embassy, the Rand Enterprises Building, Pym Laboratories, and the X-Men Mansion. But heroes are nothing without villains, so these are offset by Hammer Industries, Roxxon Corporation, Oscorp Industries, and Fisk Tower. And naturally, the Daily Bugle is here, as any Marvel city would feel incomplete without it. The Avengers Tower stands proud and tall in the middle of it all.

This set comes with three minifigures: Galactus, a Spider-Man trophy figure, and the Human Torch trophy figure. You also get several vehicles, including the X-Jet, the Fantastic Four Rocket Ship, and the Spider-Mobile. All of these accessories can be positioned any way you want, so you can customize the build to your liking.

As epic as this kit looks, it doesn’t take up as much room as you might think at first glance. It measures 8 inches high, 15.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep, so it’s small enough to display on a roomy bookcase or on top of a shelf.

The Marvel Skyline Set has 1,261 pieces and is recommended for builders 18 years old and up, but kids can also build it with a parent to guide the way. While pre-orders are open now, customers are limited to buying three. That’s probably LEGO’s way of making sure that every Marvel fan who wants to add this to their collection can get their hands on it.

LEGO has dozens of great Marvel sets to choose from, so if you’re in the mood to build one now, check out the ones that are in stock and ready to ship. We’ve listed some of our favorites below, but be sure to check out the full selection on LEGO.com.

More Marvel Sets From LEGO