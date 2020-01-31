Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Blu-ray Packed With Special Features Finally Coming to U.S.

While much of the world has left physical media behind for streaming options, many collectors still seek out Blu-rays and DVDs for their comprehensive supplemental features, with Arrow Video confirming that their release of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, which was previously only in the U.K., would be coming to the U.S. and Canada later this year. Collectors with Region Free players could import the previous release, but for those of us who don't, we'll get to enjoy not only the newly-restored print of the film, but also enjoy the deep dive into the history of the film. You can head to Diabolik DVD to pre-order the Blu-ray before it hits shelves on April 28th.

Arrow Video describes, "Having just quit her job as a Los Angeles TV horror hostess, Elvira receives the unexpected news that she’s set to inherit part of her great-aunt Morgana’s estate. Arriving in the small town of Fallwell , Massachusetts to claim her inheritance, Elvira receives a less than enthusiastic reception from the conservative locals - amongst them, her sinister uncle Vinny, who unbeknownst to Elvira, is an evil warlock who secretly schemes to lay his hands on the old family spellbook for his own nefarious ends…"

The site adds, "Campy, quirky and stuffed to the brim with more double entendres than your average Carry On movie, 1988’s Elvira: Mistress of the Dark helped solidify the horror hostess (played by Cassandra Peterson) as a major pop culture icon, here owning every inch of the screen with her quick wit, sass, and of course, cleaving-enhancing gown!"

The disc's special features are as follows:

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original interpositive

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Uncompressed Stereo 2.0 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film by director James Signorelli

2017 audio commentary with director James Signorelli, hosted by Fangoria Editor Emeritus Tony Timpone

2017 audio commentary with Elvira Webmaster and judge of US TV show The Search for the Next Elvira Patterson Lundquist

Archival audio commentary with actors Cassandra Peterson, Edie McClurg, and writer John Paragon

Too Macabre - The Making of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark - newly-revised 2018 version of this feature-length documentary on the making of the film including interviews with various cast and crew and rare never-before-seen archival material

Recipe for Terror: The Creation of the Pot Monster - newly-revised 2018 version of this featurette on the concept and design of the pot monster, as well as the other SFX of the movie

Original Storyboards

Original US Theatrical and Teaser Trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark hits Blu-ray in the U.S. and Canada on April 28th.

