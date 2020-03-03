Netflix Horror Series Cancelled After One Season

At one point, Netflix bingers couldn't stop commenting on how Marianne was so terrifying, they had problems falling to sleep after watching it. Now, the streaming giant has pulled the plug on the show after just one season. Marianne creator Samuel Bodin stealthily announced the news in January through his Instagram account and now, the news is just making its rounds online.

The eight-episode French series features a novelist who returns to her hometown, only to find the evil premonition in her dreams has manifested in the real world. The series is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93-percent Fresh rating and earned the coveted stamp of approval from horror mastermind Stephen King.

"If you're one of those sickos--like me--who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job," King wrote in September. "There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe."

Right around the time he made that comment, King indicated he has no pending plans on retiring from the horror writing game any time soon. At the time, IT CHAPTER 2 had just entered theaters.

"God will tell me when to retire," King shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "He’ll say, ‘Get out of the game, hang up your jock, you’re done.’ But until then, this is the best job in the world because no one can make you retire at a mandatory age. You can just continue until you start to drivel. And then at that point, it might be a good time for somebody to say, ‘You know, Steve, you outta stop.’ For now, I’m enjoying what I’m doing and I get to be on The Colbert Show, which is not a bad deal."

The first season of Marianne is now streaming on Netflix.

