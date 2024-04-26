Alien: Rogue Incursion Announced, First Teaser Trailer Revealed

Amid other Alien-related announcements shared on Alien Day regarding the new Alien: Romulus movie and other parts of the franchise, a totally new project called Alien: Rogue Incursion was announced today as well. Shown off in a new teaser trailer Alien: Rogue Incursion will put Alien fans up close to the Xenomorphs in a much different way given that it's the first ever virtual reality game set within the Alien franchise. It's currently in development for the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR devices, and it's scheduled to be released at some point during Holiday 2024.

Unfortunately for Alien fans, the first teaser trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion doesn't show off much at all. It shows the silhouette of an armed individual on a planet with a massive alien towering over them, but nothing in terms of gameplay was shown. It's been just under a year since we got our last Alien game via Aliens: Dark Descent, but this teaser at least confirms that 20th Century Games is still exploring what can be done with the Alien series.

Alien games have been a mixed bag over the years with none of the more recent ones really ever living up to the intensity of Alien: Isolation, but a virtual reality game might just do the trick given how well the platform could lend itself to a franchise like this. Alien: Rogue Incursion is being made by Survios, a studio known for working pretty much exclusively on virtual reality games. Some of those have been original releases while others like The Walking Dead: Onslaught and Creed: Rise to Glory have been based off of licensed properties.

This is the first horror game that Survios has made unless you count The Walking Dead: Onslaught as part of that genre. Given that it's also the first official Alien VR game save for mods that turned games like Alien: Isolation into VR experiences, it'll be interesting to see how this game appeals to VR users and Alien fans alike. Survios has said little about the gameplay of Alien: Rogue Incursion, but we do know that it'll tell an original story as opposed to retelling an existing one. It's also worth pointing out that games in this series with "Alien" as the prefix as typically more horror-focused as opposed to "Aliens" which generally leans more towards action and firefights.

Other games like Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 sometimes get released for VR first and then get non-VR versions later, so while that may happen with this Alien: Rogue Incursion game at some point, there's no indication right now that that's in the plans.