Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Going to Be Revealed Soon

The Silent Hill 2 Remake release date is going to be revealed soon, suggesting the rumored 2024 release is on the table. We know this because Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno has revealed as much. For those that don't know, Bloober Team is the Polish game development studio making the game, with Konami, the owner of the franchise, funding it and publishing it. According to Babieno, Bloober Team is "in the final stages of work" on the remake, which also points to a 2024 release, likely around the holiday season.

"We are in the final stages of work on Sillent Hill 2. We expect that a release date and platforms on which the game will appear will be revealed soon," said the Bloober Team CEO.

What is odd here is the CEO mentions platforms, but the game has already been announced for PS5 and PC?.Does this indicate it is not a PS5 console exclusive? This seems unlikely, at least for launch. It is odd, but it's possible it's nothing. Whatever the case, it has given Xbox and Nintendo fans hope of one day playing this remake.

It is also worth noting there are substantial rumors of a PlayStation State of Play happening in May. These are just rumors, but the rumors are plentiful and from good sources. To this end, it has also been rumored Silent Hill 2 Remake will be among the games shown. If this is the case, this is no doubt what "soon" refers to.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is -- officially -- in development for PS5 and PC with a "TBA" release date. Below, you can read more about the upcoming horror game, and check out a trailer for it as well.

"Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...'My name... is Maria,' the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror-lauded as the best in the series-on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds."