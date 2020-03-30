Netflix Viewers Outraged Over V Wars and October Faction Cancellations
To some subscribers, Netflix has the reputation of moving forward with nearly every program that's pitched to them, as new series seem to debut out of nowhere every week, but the cancellations of both V Wars and October Faction after only one season each seems to debunk that notion. Both series were inspired by their own respective storylines, V Wars inspired by comic books and novels from writer Jonathan Maberry and October Faction by the comic series from Steve Niles, which made many think that there would be a built-in fan base to help lead the series to successful runs.
Sadly, Netflix confirmed that it was canceling both series, a fact made all the more depressing by their brief storylines, which failed to earn a massive following. Despite the fact that these narratives might have been cut short, they were around long enough to earn some passionate fans, with the devout viewers turning to social media to express their disappointment.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the V Wars and October Faction cancellations!
Seriously, Netflix?
Seriously @netflix October Faction and V Wars I just binge watch them again now it’s cancel really just got my sister’s to watch them and it’s not really there type of show and they love it— Aleana Harris (@aleana24) March 30, 2020
Well, Poo
Well, poo. Was really hoping Netflix would renew October Faction, but apparently not 😕— Kimana (@kimanamccallum) March 30, 2020
Damn It!
Damn it! #Netflix cancelled #VWars ... 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/cU42aVRSoS— αℓιcια (@BelievesInIan) March 30, 2020
Wished for More
I liked October Faction. I wished they didn't cancel that— bellavida (@BellaVida0213) March 30, 2020
Very Conflicting
#LockeAndKey got renewed for another season, but #OctoberFaction got cancelled. So, how am i supposed to feel now? 🙃 this is very conflicting....— Kat(ja) 🔮🌙✨ (@Kat_Impossible) March 30, 2020
Deserves Another Season
@netflix VWars deserved a second season pic.twitter.com/CPKEHUKVvG— #StayHomeSaveLives (@SomerFoxMulder) March 30, 2020
Still Watching
Retweet if you're still going to be watching #VWars.— All Things Ian (@TheIanFunZone) March 30, 2020
Deeply Sorry
I just heard about #VWars and I'm deeply sorry but guys maybe the cast haven't heard it yet? Let them hear it first. Better than hearing it in social media from fans. Btw, I'll continue making edits anyway. ❤— vwars_mustwatch (@AdiHarel3) March 30, 2020
WTF
Netflix Cancelled V Wars and October Faction like WTF!!!— Buddy (@OlarteRaymonde) March 30, 2020
Ppppffft Only Good at Cancelling their Shows
It's Official
So it's official...they cancelled Vwars 😔— Kelly 🌸 (@behindblueeye10) March 30, 2020
