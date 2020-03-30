Netflix Viewers Outraged Over V Wars and October Faction Cancellations

To some subscribers, Netflix has the reputation of moving forward with nearly every program that's pitched to them, as new series seem to debut out of nowhere every week, but the cancellations of both V Wars and October Faction after only one season each seems to debunk that notion. Both series were inspired by their own respective storylines, V Wars inspired by comic books and novels from writer Jonathan Maberry and October Faction by the comic series from Steve Niles, which made many think that there would be a built-in fan base to help lead the series to successful runs.

Sadly, Netflix confirmed that it was canceling both series, a fact made all the more depressing by their brief storylines, which failed to earn a massive following. Despite the fact that these narratives might have been cut short, they were around long enough to earn some passionate fans, with the devout viewers turning to social media to express their disappointment.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the V Wars and October Faction cancellations!