Chuck Russell, The Mask & Elm Street 3 Director, Dies at 74

Chuck Russell, the celebrated director known for multiple horror and supernatural movies including The Blob, The Mask, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, among others, has passed away at the age of 74. According to Variety, Russell’s death was confirmed by his attorney, and the local San Diego area fire department had previously responded to a call at Russell’s house, following a report of an unconscious man, although additional information as to the cause of death is not currently available.

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Russell, who has spoken with ComicBook about his work, had his directorial debut with A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors in 1987, and for decades, he remained a major name in the horror and dark fantasy genres. Most recently, Russell had directed the 2024 supernatural horror movie Witchboard, although he did have several projects in pre-production prior to his death. Those titles include White House Demon, in which the President of the United States is possessed by a demon, and Hyperia, a sci-fi movie that touches upon AI.

RIP Chuck Russell (1958-2026)

Russell headed up some truly legendary movies, the most influential of which is arguably The Mask, which was released in 1994 and stars Jim Carrey. Tragically, as recently as last month, Russell was still discussing the possibility of a sequel to The Mask, saying, “A sequel to The Mask is always something I’m asked about. It’d be lovely to return, but for me with Jim in particular, it would be lovely to return, but we’ll see. It’s not ready yet, but that’s a lovely idea.”

With the news of Russell’s passing, these words become absolutely devastating, as it would have been incredible to see this celebrated director and fan-favorite actor come back together again for what no doubt would have been a brilliant sequel story. It’s truly a shame that, with the loss of Russell, that possibility, at least in terms of the original team coming together, is no longer on the table.

Even so, there is so much to celebrate when it comes to Russell’s decades-long career. In addition to the titles that have already been mentioned, Russell is known for his work on The Scorpion King and Eraser, and he has worked with some major names in the industry, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron Diaz, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more. In fact, in addition to his filmography, Russell will in part be remembered for his dedication to up-and-coming stars.

As Russell told ComicBook just last year, “I’ve had the most fun bringing up new stars. You could say I’ve been lucky, but I come from theater, and I watch it, so when I cast a movie, I’m really trying to create a little chemistry set. I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. I want to be surprised, too.” With such a unique, thoughtful approach to film, there is no question that Russell will be sorely missed.

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