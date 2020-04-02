Freddy Krueger Star Robert Englund Shares PSA Reminding You to "Wear Your Glove"

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on everyone across the globe, with a number of celebrities using their platforms to spread positivity and advice to their fans, which includes A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund sharing a PSA which manages to offer not only helpful advice to avoid the virus, but also embraces his Freddy Krueger persona with an iconic prop. Englund can currently be seen on a weekly basis on the Travel Channel's True Terror with Robert Englund, which chronicles a number of bizarre occurrences throughout history, but with the real world sometimes feeling scarier than his program, his fans will be delighted with the new PSA, which you can see below.

"Robert Englund here, remember, be safe, stay at home, wash your hands, and if you do have to go to the grocery store, wear your glove!" Englund shares in the video.

Additionally, the tweet itself offered the encouragement, "This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself."

This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself. pic.twitter.com/xc0XgkGonb — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) April 2, 2020

Freddy Krueger debuted in the original 1984 Nightmare on Elm Street, with the actor going on to reprise his role in seven sequels, including the crossover with the Friday the 13th franchise Freddy vs. Jason. While Jackie Earle Haley took on the famous role for the 2010 reboot film, fans continue to clamor for Englund to reprise his role in a new film.

While Englund has regularly explained that he thinks he's too old to reprise the role, he wouldn't mind appearing in a new Nightmare on Elm Street in a cameo capacity.

"I would like to be, perhaps, invited back to do a cameo," the actor pointed out to ComicBook.com. "I was thinking maybe like Nightmare on Elm Street 3, if they ever get around to rebooting that episode of the franchise, the Dream Warriors, I think it would be fun for me to cameo, maybe, as the dream therapist."

He added, "I think it would be fun to switch the gender, let me play as the sort of skeptical therapist who doesn't believe there could be a collective nightmare where everybody is dreaming of the same old guy in a red and green sweater and a fedora with a claw hand made out of a garden glove and fish knives. I think it would be fun. There's a tradition in horror movies and in remakes in bringing someone from the original back to cameo in them and I think that would be kind of fun to do."

Robert Englund fans can see him in their homes every week on Travel Channel's True Terror with Robert Englund, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

