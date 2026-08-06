Mummy Movie Report Reveals Which Film Is the Fan-Favorite & It’s Not Even Close

Spooky season isn’t quite upon us just yet, but there is no doubt that there is one movie everyone is talking about and that’s The Mummy. Back in 2025, it was announced that a fourth film in the 1999 The Mummy franchise — you know, the one starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz — was in the works. But while that film is currently in production and we’re getting a lot of major casting updates, The Mummy 4 isn’t the only film to take on the iconic Universal Monsters character. Earlier this year, we got Lee Cronin’s The Mummy as well. In fact, there are quite a few Mummy movies out there for horror fans to indulge in.

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And it’s that wealth of Mummy movies that naturally leads to a major question: which one is the best? You’ve got 1999’s The Mummy (yes, again, the Fraser one). There’s also the Lee Cronin movie we mentioned. 2001’s sequel to The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and of course, there’s the OG classic, the 1932 The Mummy starring Boris Karloff that started it all. Sure, there are a lot of other iterations of The Mummy, but those are some of the biggest so ComicBook decided to ask fans which one is actually the best and, well, there is a clear fan favorite. It wasn’t even close.

Our Poll Reveals There Is Only ONE Mummy For Fans

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

On Wednesday, the official ComicBook X account posted a poll asking fans which of the previously mentioned Mummy movies is the “best” one and while, at the time of this article’s writing, there are still more than 11 hours remaining for people to vote we already have a runaway winner. If you guessed 1999’s The Mummy, you’d be right. That film is currently miles ahead of the others with just over 79% of the vote. It’s 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns comes in second with just over 11% while Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and the OG 1932 The Mummy are both coming in at just over 4% each.

Which is the BEST 'Mummy' movie? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 5, 2026

With a response like that, it’s pretty clear that the decision to bring Fraser and Weisz back for a fourth film in their The Mummy franchise was a good idea. The 1999 film remains a clear fan favorite and even though the sequel is a distant second, it’s still well outperforming the other two options on the poll. That sort of fan reaction is indicative of just how beloved those films actually are and also bodes well for the new one. There is clearly fan interest which could easily translate to people. heading to the theater when the film arrives in 2027.

Of course, the more recent updates about The Mummy 4 are also very much helping when it comes to fan anticipation. It was recently confirmed that both Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O’Connor will be returning for the new film, reprising their roles as Ardeth Bay and Beni Gabor. It was also just revealed that Arnold Vosloo will also be coming back as the villain Imhotep. Fans do have a few questions about exactly how that return will work — the character did sort of die in The Mummy Returns. I guess we’ll all just have to see how that plays out and with this being a Mummy movie anything is possible.

What is particularly interesting, however, is that Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is about at par with the 1932 film. The film was divisive when it was released earlier this year and wasn’t exactly a box office smash, but it was an instant hit when it arrived on streaming. That suggests that the film might have some legs over time and while our current poll isn’t exactly putting the film high on anyone’s list, it is very possible that if we repeated this poll a year from now we might get different results, especially as more and more people discover Lee Cronin’s The Mummy on streaming.