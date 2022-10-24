A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Director Weighs in on Possible Sequel (Exclusive)

The 2014 vampire film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was a breakout hit for both star Sheila Vand and writer/director Ana Lily Amirpour, with the complex world seen in the film being full of potential storylines that could be explored further, at least according to fans of the experience. Amirpour feels similarly about the experience, in that any story she develops she is fully invested in, and is fully open to delivering another story set in that world, yet also knows just how time-consuming the filmmaking process is so a follow-up would be contingent upon her passion for a new idea. Amirpour recently directed an episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which debuts on Netflix on October 28th.

"It's definitely something I'm open to," Amirpour confirmed with ComicBook.com about a potential sequel. "I've had that feeling about that movie. I've had that feeling about The Bad Batch. I actually have that feeling about Mona Lisa [and the Blood Moon]. I feel like I set off these worlds and these characters, and the way my films are, they tend to be, I don't want to say just open-ended, but it's not like I'm coming to one finite conclusion. It's more like presenting a certain universe and characters that you feel they continue on. I'm totally open to continuing any of those stories if the right circumstances existed for that to happen."

She continued, "When the idea is there, you have to write it. It's not like I can set it aside and go do a sequel. If there's an idea, it becomes the pressing, most important thing, and I just have to get it out and finish it. Then there's only so much juice you have. It's a lot of energy to put out the script, so it all just depends. If the timing aligned and it was the right circumstance, I absolutely would do it."

Star Vand is just as passionate about returning to the character, detailing in 2020 how she fantasizes about such an opportunity.

"It's something that I have always fantasized about and [the film] feels like it wants it," Vand revealed to ComicBook.com. "It was such a phenomenon, the reception of that film. You would never think when you're making a black-and-white vampire Western, all in Farsi, that it's going to catch on the way that it did, and that was such a beautiful thing. And so I feel like it calls for it. And Ana Lily even has written out an outline of what comes before the film. I don't know how much she's written things that happened after the film, but certainly in us creating the backstory for the Girl, there was tons of material in what comes before it."

Netflix describes its new anthology series, "Guillermo del Toro -- the master of horror -- presents a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today's most revered horror creators -- including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more."

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix on Ocobter 28th. Stay tuned for details on a possible A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night sequel.

