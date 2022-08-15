Netflix Reveals Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities First Trailer, Release Date

Halloween season is only a few short months away, so Netflix is getting in the spirit with Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The special Halloween event series of stories has unveiled its first trailer, which also reveals when Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on Netflix. The debut of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will take place over four days, with two episodes released each day between October 25-28 for a total of eight episodes. Del Toro has handpicked a team of writers and directors to bring together stories ranging from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, or classically creepy.

"With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds," Del Toro said in a statement. "Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in."

The collection of eight stories including directors and cast can be found below:

Dreams in the Witch House: Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Undoing), DJ Qualls (Turning Point), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin), based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen).

Graveyard Rats: David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) stars in an episode written, based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass).

Lot 36: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood), based on an original story by del Toro, and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem).

Pickman's Model: Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge), and Oriana Leman (The Whale) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve),based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter).

The Autopsy: F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman), based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

The Murmuring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook).

The Outside: Kate Micucci (The Little Hours) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).



The Viewing: Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key) and Saad Siddiqui (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

