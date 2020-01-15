A Quiet Place Getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated A Quiet Place: Part II, fans of the original A Quiet Place will get to add an exciting home video release to their shelves, as the 2018 film will be getting the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray treatment with a SteelBook collaboration with Mondo. The SteelBook’s artwork is inspired by a poster Matt Ryan Tobin created for the film, embracing the unsettling imagery of the monster movie. Like most other 4K Ultra HD releases, this collectible will also feature a variety of behind-the-scenes features. Grab the A Quiet Place SteelBook when it hits shelves on March 10th. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

If they hear you, they hunt you. In this terrifying suspenseful thriller, a family must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Lee (John Krasinski) Abbott are determined to find a way to protect their children at all costs while they desperately search for a way to fight back.

Per press release, “Director John Krasinski’s sensationally gripping smash hit A Quiet Place arrives in a brand new, collectible Mondo X Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Combo on March 10th from Paramount Home Entertainment. Relive the incredible tension and suspense of the original thriller before its highly anticipated sequel debuts in theaters on March 20th. This Mondo X SteelBook collaboration #038 features exclusive artwork inspired by Matt Ryan Tobin’s atmospheric poster highlighting the film’s iconic red string lights. The 4K Ultra HD Combo includes behind-the-scenes footage exploring the exceptionally unique sound design, the riveting visual effects, and how the cast and crew created the movie’s distinctive atmosphere both on set and on film. The 4K Ultra HD Disc also boasts a Dolby Atmos soundtrack and Dolby Vision.”

The special features are as follows:

Creating the Quiet – Behind the Scenes of A Quiet Place

The Sound of Darkness – Editing Sound for A Quiet Place

A Reason for Silence – The Visual Effects of A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place: Part II is directed by Krasinski and once again stars Blunt, and, with Krasinski previously teasing that he isn’t ruling out a trilogy for the narrative, it’s a perfect time to look back at how the series started.

Grab the A Quiet Place 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on March 10th.

