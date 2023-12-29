Original Alien Getting Little Golden Book Adaptation for Kids

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ridley Scott's Alien has earned a lasting legacy as a seminal sci-fi experience, and while the franchise has a number of continuations on the horizon that aim to breathe new life into the concept, one of the more unexpected adaptations on the way is the Little Golden Book A Is for Alien: An ABC Book. The book, which is aimed at young readers, will introduce fans to the exciting world of the franchise by using iconic elements of the experience to help teach children about the alphabet. The R-rated nature of the movie means these young readers will likely have to wait quite some time before they understand the significance of these characters, but will make for a good introduction to the concept for any horror parent. A Is for Alien: An ABC Book is available now for pre-order on Amazon before it hits shelves in July 2024.

Penguin Random House describes the book, "In space no one can hear you giggle as you read this Little Golden Book featuring the characters from the classic movie Alien! Follow Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew on a space adventure that introduces the alphabet from A to Z. With fun illustrations, this light-hearted reimagining of the iconic movie Alien will delight fans young and old, as well as Little Golden Book collectors throughout the universe. Since 1979, Alien has been an iconic franchise that has thrilled viewers around the world."

Little Golden Books were launched in 1942 and delivered a variety of engaging tales for burgeoning readers, and while various Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe stories have been adapted into the format, A Is for Alien translates some of the most mature subject matter the series has seen. This isn't the first time a horror movie has seen its iconography translated into a family-friendly format, but this entry marks one of the strongest instances of a juxtaposition between the source material and the reimagining for a young audience.

This Little Golden Book isn't the only Alien content audiences can look forward to in 2024, as a new movie from Fede Álvarez is set to be unleashed on fans, and while it's a bit further over the horizon, an all-new TV series set in that world will be debuting in 2025 from Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

