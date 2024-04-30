Funko Fusion Reveals Trailer, Release Date, and First Details

This morning, developer 10:10 Games pulled back the curtain on Funko Fusion, an upcoming video game featuring Funko takes on various properties. The game was announced back in 2021, but now we have full details, including platforms and a release date. The game will be dropping on September 13th, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Over the last decade or so, there have been Funko Pops based on countless properties, and Funko Fusion will highlight that with a plethora of characters and locations.

The first trailer for Funko Fusion can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A new reign of chaos has begun in Funko Fusion. Play with over 60 characters from iconic franchises to stop the new threat. Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on September 13.@FunkoFusionGame https://t.co/5q87FkIcbY pic.twitter.com/MHP3AGNeMA — Universal Pictures All-Access (@UniAllAccess) April 30, 2024

Which Franchises Will be in Funko Fusion?

Players can expect to see the following franchises represented in Funko Fusion: Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy's, Hot Fuzz, Invincible, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Masters of the Universe, M3GAN, The Mummy, Night Rider, Nope, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, and Umbrella Academy. In total, players can expect more than 60 playable characters spanning more than 20 different franchises.

In addition to those listed above, Freddy Funko, the company mascot, will be appearing in the game. Last but not least, those who pre-order Funko Fusion will receive The Walking Dead pack, which will include Rick Grimes and Michonne with both their traditional looks and two bonus outfits: Rick Grimes (leader) and Michonne (traveler). At this time, it's unclear if these options will be offered later as paid DLC, or if they'll remain exclusive to those that pre-order.

Can Funko Fusion Find an Audience?

The list features several horror franchises, and it seems like the game is going to capitalize on that in some unexpected ways. Interestingly enough, the trailer shows a significant amount of bloodshed, though it's pretty cartoonish given that these are Funko Pops. For fans of Universal films, Funko Fusion could end up being an unexpected game to watch out for; there's clearly a lot of love and attention being paid to the source material. It remains to be seen how all of this content will blend together, and if the actual gameplay will prove enjoyable. Regardless, it seems like the announcement is getting a lot of positive attention so far, with some viewers comparing it to the LEGO video games.

Funko Fusion might have been a better idea at the height of the Funko Pop craze, instead of at a time where millions of dollars worth of the vinyl toys are ending up in landfills. However, if Funko and 10:10 Games can deliver on this early excitement surrounding the game, it could lead to some increased interest in Funko Pops. In fact, Funko will be releasing special Funko Pops based on the game, so fans will have a chance at buying some of their favorite playable characters.

Are you excited to check out Funko Fusion when it releases? What do you think of the game's first trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!