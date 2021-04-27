Alien Getting All-New Board Game From Ravensburger

✖

From Jaws to Hocus Pocus to Jurassic Park, a number of beloved movies have gotten board game adaptations in recent years, immersing players in the worlds of their favorite horror movies, with Ravensburger continuing the trend by delivering Alien fans the all-new game Alien: Fate of the Nostromo later this summer. As with their other popular adaptations, Fate of the Nostromo will encourage players to put themselves in the beloved narrative, though a series of challenges and obstacles could see the familiar storyline come to an entirely unexpected conclusion. Alien: Fate of the Nostromo is expected to hit shelves on August 1st.

“The goal is to play the movie,” game designer Scott Rogers shared with io9, who also shared a number of preview images of the game. “I wanted to make sure that that thrill and that tension that is so amazing in the film, why we still love the film to this day, was represented [and] given justice in the game. So, of course, the goal is to create these moments of tension as you are hustling through the Nostromo to get the heck out of there as this murderous creature is wandering the halls and the air vents and whatnot.”

He added, "The thing that I thought was scary about the alien in both the film and the game design is the unpredictability of it. You never know where it’s going to show up. It’s always going to be kind of a surprise. And then when it’s out, you’re like, ‘I don’t want to be anywhere near this thing. I want to get as far away as possible.’”

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/Ravensburger/io9)

The game is a collaborative, strategy-based experience that sees one to five players embodying various characters from the Nostromo crew, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. One character that players won't be able to embody, however, is the android Ash, who serves as an added threat to the completion of the mission.

“Ash is essentially a second bad guy that roams the board,” Rogers expressed. “He does what he does in the movie. He’s actively working against everybody else ... He’s getting rid of resources. The things that you need to complete your objectives. Ash is coming in and thrashing [them].”

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/Ravensburger/io9)

You can head to io9 for an extended breakdown of the new game. Alien: Fate of the Nostromo is expected to hit shelves on August 1st.

Will you be adding the game to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.