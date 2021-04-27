Alien Franchise Gets All-New Clothing Line From La Femme en Noir

✖

In the more than 40 years since it launched, the Alien franchise has inspired fans in all manner of ways, with one of the latest and more unexpected explorations of the franchise being La Femme en Noir's officially licensed clothing line, which takes its direct inspiration from the sci-fi film's iconography. Given how unsettling the subject matter of the series is, one might not immediately want to drape themselves in such visuals, though the new line of items reminds fans of how grotesquely beautiful the creatures from the series are. Head to La Femme en Noir's official website to see the new line.

"Like many girls who grew up watching Alien, we idolized Ripley, she was this powerhouse female character who broke the mold of who and what woman could be in film,” La Femme en Noir co-founder and designer Micheline Pitt shared in a statement. “I was always so enamored by the set design and creatures in Alien. There is something truly sophisticated about the world of this film. The attention to detail is something that has become iconic in all of Ridley Scott's filmmaking. As a female fan I rarely had any merchandise to wear to celebrate my fandom of this film, so with this collection we wanted to honor that incredibly detailed design of the xenomorph itself, while creating a line that catered to a multitude of fans, not just female fans, but all gendered fans of this incredible franchise."

Co-founder and designer Lynh Haaga added, "We wanted to bring a femme-centric collection to the Alien brand, especially considering that the franchise features such a cool and capable lead in Ripley. The character’s strength and fortitude throughout the series was an inspiration for us as young movie viewers and continues to be so as the designers of this collection. The Alien franchise was a new and exciting take on sci-fi, horror, and cinema in general. We wanted to follow suit by offering the kinds of clothes and accessories that married the two genres together the same way the film did so perfectly. We are thrilled and excited to be a part of this innovative and classic series.”

The line currently consists of sunglasses, shirts, and a number of dresses. Head to La Femme en Noir's official website to see the new line.

