‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Does This ‘Murder House’ Reference Explain Michael’s Age?

Last week’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse may have revealed quite a bit of Michael Langdon’s backstory, but it only deepened some of the questions fans have about the show’s ominous Anti-Christ — particularly his age. Turns out the answer, and a hint about what may be coming, can be found all the way back in season one.

In Apocalypse, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) appears to be an adult but for fans of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series this is a bit of a head-scratcher. You see, Michael was born in 2012 — one of the years in which the majority of the events in Murder House occur. However, it’s 2021 when we first meet Michael in Apocalypse and he definitely does not appear to be nine-years-old. He also appears to be substantially older than five or six during last week’s flashbacks.

So, how is that possible? The answer may lie in “Birth”, the eleventh episode of Murder House. In that episode, Michael’s mother Vivien (Connie Britton) is ready to leave the mental hospital she was sent to when her doctor informs her that one of the twins she is pregnant with is much larger than the other. The larger twin is growing at a very rapid rate, to the point that he’s ready to be born after only around six months of pregnancy while the other one is getting weaker. The doctor specifically refers to the larger fetus as “the ‘Alpha,’ if you will.”

That larger fetus? Michael. It’s possible that Michael appears to be so much older than his chronological age simply because he’s growing and aging at an accelerated rate. Given that he’s the Anti-Christ and very powerful, that makes sense. But there’s also something more interesting about that Murder House reference. As we learned last week, the elders of the Hawthorne School believed Michael to be their Alpha, a warlock so powerful that he is even more powerful than the Supreme. While many have theorized that Michael is not the Alpha — someone else, possibly Timothy even, is — and that he’s just using his demonic powers to fake it and gain even more power, it would be one hell of a twist if Michael really were the Alpha and that the warlocks’ mythic savior was the Son of Satan all along.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Hopefully we will find out more in “Boy Wonder”, the American Horror Story: Apocalypse episode airing October 10th at 10/9c.